Drown your sorrows in these TV shows and movies

BuzzFeed recently asked its readers to share which movies and TV shows they watched after going through a difficult breakup. Here are 10 scenes that struck a chord with the newly single:

When Ben (Adam Scott) explains to Leslie (Amy Poehler) in Parks and Recreation the difficulty of staying friends, when both of them still have feelings for each other.

When Frank (Steve Carrell) and Dwayne (Paul Dano) talk about the value of suffering in Little Miss Sunshine.

When Clara (Jenna Coleman) betrayed The Doctor (Peter Capaldi) in Doctor Who, but he continued to help her anyway because he cared for her.

When Joel (Jim Carrey) accepts Clementine (Kate Winslet) at the end of Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind.

When Rory (Alexis Bledel) told Jess (Milo Ventimiglia) in Gilmore Girls that she felt mistreated by him and was ready to move on to protect herself.

The end of La La Land, when we realize that Mia (Emma Stone) and Sebastian (Ryan Gosling) are no longer together.

The end of Garden State, when Andrew (Zach Braff) gets off a plane and talks to Sam (Natalie Portman), with them both contemplating the future of their relationship.

When Elio (Timothée Chalamet) and his father (Michael Stuhlbarg) have a beautiful and frank conversation about love and loss in Call Me by Your Name.

When Amanda (Kate Winslet) talked to Miles (Jack Black) about her ex in The Holiday.

When Peter (Jason Segel) experiences all of the emotions after he is dumped by Sarah (Kristen Bell) in Forgetting Sarah Marshall.

