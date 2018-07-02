Drown your sorrows in these TV shows and movies

Breaking up is hard to do

July 2, 2018
Jill Devine
Breakup

Dreamstime

Categories: 
Features
Shows

BuzzFeed recently asked its readers to share which movies and TV shows they watched after going through a difficult breakup. Here are 10 scenes that struck a chord with the newly single:

  • When Ben (Adam Scott) explains to Leslie (Amy Poehler) in Parks and Recreation the difficulty of staying friends, when both of them still have feelings for each other.
  •  When Frank (Steve Carrell) and Dwayne (Paul Dano) talk about the value of suffering in Little Miss Sunshine. 
  • When Clara (Jenna Coleman) betrayed The Doctor (Peter Capaldi) in Doctor Who, but he continued to help her anyway because he cared for her. 
  • When Joel (Jim Carrey) accepts Clementine (Kate Winslet) at the end of Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind. 
  • When Rory (Alexis Bledel) told Jess (Milo Ventimiglia) in Gilmore Girls that she felt mistreated by him and was ready to move on to protect herself. 
  • The end of La La Land, when we realize that Mia (Emma Stone) and Sebastian (Ryan Gosling) are no longer together.
  • The end of Garden State, when Andrew (Zach Braff) gets off a plane and talks to Sam (Natalie Portman), with them both contemplating the future of their relationship.
  • When Elio (Timothée Chalamet) and his father (Michael Stuhlbarg) have a beautiful and frank conversation about love and loss in Call Me by Your Name. 
  • When Amanda (Kate Winslet) talked to Miles (Jack Black) about her ex in The Holiday. 
  • When Peter (Jason Segel) experiences all of the emotions after he is dumped by Sarah (Kristen Bell) in Forgetting Sarah Marshall.

Click HERE to see more.

 

Tags: 
Buzzfeed
break up
Sad
tears
TV
Movie
Jill Devine