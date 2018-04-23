12 Eligible Artists Who Probably Won't Make the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

In order to be eligible for a nomination to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2019, a musician or band must have put out their first record in 1993. The following 12 acts are therefore eligible, but the website Ultimate Classic Rock doesn't think they'll get in, at least not yet:

*Beck. As much as people love his records, some older voters may not be as overwhelmed by his achievements over the past 25 years. Beck could very well make the Hall of Fame in later years, as the extent of his influence on future generations is fully known, but he likely won't in 2019.

*Blink-182. It wasn't until 1999's Enema of the State that the mainstream took notice; the punk-pop trio has delivered a string of hit albums ever since. But their reliance on juvenile humor has never made them critics' darlings and, as a result, are unlikely to enter the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

*Jeff Buckley. His small body of recorded work, which includes expanded versions of both records released in his lifetime and a few closet-cleaning efforts, means he probably won't get into the Hall of Fame (his dad isn't in there either).

*Candlebox. Their hit singles "Far Behind" and "You" helped drive their self-titled debut into the Top 10 and quadruple-platinum status. But they soon experienced diminishing returns commercially, and broke up in 2000.

*Counting Crows' 1993 debut, August and Everything After, bridged the gap between grunge and classic rock by combining angst-ridden lyrics with the folk-rock of Van Morrison and The Band. But they were unable to sustain the level of commercial success they had when they first arrived.

*Sheryl Crow. Her shift toward pop and country at the dawn of the 21st century could impact voters' decision.

*Dave Matthews Band. Their records have never had the level of critical acclaim to match their sales. If they're ever to get into Hall of Fame, it would likely be riding the wave of the fan vote.

*Outkast. Outkast were one of the most consistently great and popular hip-hop acts of their day, but their six albums may not provide a large enough body of work to sway voters in their direction.

*Snoop Dogg. With only five hip-hop acts currently inducted (Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five, Run-D.M.C., Public Enemy, N.W.A and Tupac Shakur), we can think of others who are more deserving.

*Everclear. After "Wonderful" just missed the Top 10 of the Hot 100 in 2000, they proceeded to fade from public view.

*The Roots. With only one platinum album to their name, the Roots fall short of at least one mark.

*Shania Twain. Her decision to step away from the spotlight leaves us with only five albums to go on. That's usually not enough for Hall of Fame voters unless you're a culture-shaking artist like the Velvet Underground or Sex Pistols.

