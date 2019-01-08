11 Ways to Actually Become a Person Who Works Out
January 8, 2019
Still trying to find the motivation to put on those running shoes on and kick your butt in gear? BuzzFeed has compiled a list of 11 simple ways that you can become a person who works out regularly.
Here they are:
- Peg exercising to a weekly goal, not some faraway outcome.
- Don't make your fitness routine all about weight loss.
- Think of working out as something you do for stress relief, increased energy, and better self-esteem.
- Acknowledge all the mental hurdles that will probably get in the way.
- Allow yourself to have rest weeks. Yes, weeks.
- Get to know your inner critic so you can learn when to tell it to STFU.
- Don't worry about being good at a thing, worry about having fun with it.
- Straight up just don't allow yourself to watch your favorite show unless you're exercising.
- Make sure your lifestyle is aligned with your fitness goals.
- If you're looking for real body changes, a diet that supports your fitness routine will make that a lot easier.
- Take tons of notes on your progress.