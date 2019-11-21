11 Surefire Ways to #StartAnArgumentIn4Words

Is it possible to offend someone with just four words? You betcha.

What's the most surefire way to start an argument in just four words? According to Twitter, the following phrases are fightin' words:

Pineapple belongs on pizza.

The dress is blue.

I don't like dogs.

Milk goes in first.

Capitalism has never worked.

Red Vines beat Twizzlers.

I said, 'Turn left!'"

Pumpkin pies are good.

Isn't that Marissa Carey?

Those fake or real?

I lost the remote.

Click HERE for more!