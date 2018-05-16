11 Hollywood Celebs Who Used to Be Cheerleaders

Just in case you didn't know, I cheered in high school and I was a cheer coach for 7 years. So, I have a love for cheerleading! And yes, that's me in the pic above.

I was intrigued when I saw an article People magazine published about "11 A-listers who know a thing or two about pom-poms". Here are some highlights:

Jenna Dewan: In January, Dewan Instagrammed a throwback pic from her days as a "Texas high school cheerleader."

Chrissy Teigen: The model once joked that "eyebrows were not mandatory" during her cheer days years ago.

Reese Witherspoon: She got to be on top of her cheer squad's pyramid!

Sandra Bullock: There's a pic in this Oscar winner's old high-school yearbook that shows her in a cheerleading uniform--and also shows that she's hardly aged a day since then.

Cameron Diaz: She was part of the pep squad at Long Beach Polytechnic High School.

Brooklyn Decker: After cheering for her high school, she went on to cheer for her tennis-ace husband, Andy Roddick.

