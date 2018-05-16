11 Hollywood Celebs Who Used to Be Cheerleaders

I love stuff like this!

May 16, 2018
Jill Devine
Jill Devine Cheerleader

Jill Devine

Categories: 
Features
Shows

Just in case you didn't know, I cheered in high school and I was a cheer coach for 7 years.  So, I have a love for cheerleading!  And yes, that's me in the pic above.

I was intrigued when I saw an article People magazine published about "11 A-listers who know a thing or two about pom-poms".  Here are some highlights:

  • Jenna Dewan: In January, Dewan Instagrammed a throwback pic from her days as a "Texas high school cheerleader."
  • Chrissy Teigen: The model once joked that "eyebrows were not mandatory" during her cheer days years ago.
  • Reese Witherspoon: She got to be on top of her cheer squad's pyramid!
  • Sandra Bullock: There's a pic in this Oscar winner's old high-school yearbook that shows her in a cheerleading uniform--and also shows that she's hardly aged a day since then.
  • Cameron Diaz: She was part of the pep squad at Long Beach Polytechnic High School.
  • Brooklyn Decker: After cheering for her high school, she went on to cheer for her tennis-ace husband, Andy Roddick.

We've got spirit, yes we do, we've got spirit, how 'bout you?!?!??!?!

Tags: 
Cheerleader
cheerleading
Celebrity
People Magazine
Jill Devine