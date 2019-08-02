The 10th Annual INSPIRE Fashion Show Is Happening In October

Bayer (legacy Monsanto) Company, with the support of the United Way Multicultural Leadership Society, is excited to present the 10th annual INSPIRE Fashion Show event, which champions a great cause — the United Way of Greater St. Louis.

The INSPIRE Fashion Show is a charity reception and runway show. We have a great mix of local designers, retailers, and volunteers who will “walk the catwalk” to benefit the United Way of Greater St. Louis. The reception features shop ’til you drop before the show, with beautiful fashions and gifts available to purchase from local vendors and designers. The show features 10 designers and over 100 models. After the show, the fun continues at our After Party, downstairs at the Ryse Nightclub.

The 10th annual INSPIRE event will be held on Friday, October 4, 2019 at the Ameristar Casino Discovery Ballroom. To get involved or buy tickets to the show, click HERE.

All of our models are volunteers who are from the community, many of whom work for Bayer or one of our sponsors. We have a goal of raising $55,000 through our Top Model Contest. The model with the most votes will be the 2019 INSPIRE Top Model title.