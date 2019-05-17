10.7 Million People Will Skip Work After The "Game of Thrones" Finale 

This Sunday is the big "Game of Thrones" series finale and Monday is a federal holiday. Not really, but don't be surprised if you're short-handed at work.

According to a new poll, 10.7 million people are gonna skip work, either by calling in sick or using a last-minute vacation day.

But the big question remains: Will those who watch Sunday's finale be satisfied or outraged? The petition to redo Season 8 with competent writers passed 700,000 signatures last night and now they're shooting for a million.