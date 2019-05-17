10.7 Million People Will Skip Work After The "Game of Thrones" Finale
Are you going to be one of the 10.7 million?
This Sunday is the big "Game of Thrones" series finale and Monday is a federal holiday. Not really, but don't be surprised if you're short-handed at work.
According to a new poll, 10.7 million people are gonna skip work, either by calling in sick or using a last-minute vacation day.
But the big question remains: Will those who watch Sunday's finale be satisfied or outraged? The petition to redo Season 8 with competent writers passed 700,000 signatures last night and now they're shooting for a million.