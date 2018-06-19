The 10 Weirdest Foods At This Year's Minnesota State Fair

The Minnesota State Fair is considered the pinnacle of carnival-friendly Frankenfoods, with the majority deep-fried and/or put on a stick. Organizers behind the event have just announced the bizarre edibles that made the cut for this year's event; here are 10 of the strangest:

BBQ split: Scoops of BBQ pulled pork, mac and cheese, and coleslaw served side-by-side with a pickle spear. - YES!!!!

Irish tater kegs: Jumbo, deep-fried tater tots made with a blend of corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, sour cream, and potatoes drizzled with housemade Thousand Island dressing and nestled on a bed of sauerkraut. - NOT AS EXCITED ABOUT TRYING THIS.

Pepperoni chips with roasted red pepper queso: Thinly sliced fried pepperoni chips served with a warm roasted red pepper cheese sauce. - DOESN'T SOUND AWFUL.

Rainbow cloud roll: Three scoops of ice cream sprinkled with fruity cereal and wrapped in a pillow of cotton candy. - THAT'S A LOT OF SWEETNESS.

Smoked soft serve ice cream: Cold-smoked cream available in two flavors, with optional bourbon-soaked cherries or hot-chocolate sauces. - NO THANK YOU.

Turducken sausage sandwich: A blend of turkey, duck and chicken served on a fennel bun and accompanied by a side of Giggles’ sweet and saucy relish. Gluten-free; no nitrates added. - NOPE.

Zesty PB&J sausage: Peanut butter, cherry jelly and a hint of cayenne pepper and cilantro blended into a quarter-pound sausage. - NO! I DON'T LIKE SWEET AND SALTY.

Bananas Foster French toast: Cinnamon swirl French toast topped with slices of fresh bananas in an orange-rum-flavored caramel sauce and finished with a dollop of whipped cream. - SOUNDS YUMMY!

Honey cream soda float: Honey cream soda (made without sugar) poured over Minnesota Grown honey ice cream. - DOESN'T EXCITE ME.

Mangonada shave ice: Mango-flavored shave ice drizzled with Mexican chamoy sauce, dusted with tajin chili powder, topped with popping mango boba pearls and served with a tamarind candy straw. - NO!!!!!!!!

