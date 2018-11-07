10 Things Fans Really (Really) Want From The Spice Girls Reunion Tour

Following news that the Spice Girls (minus Posh) have reunited for a series of concerts in the U.K., Billboard has compiled this list of 10 things die-hard Spice Girl fans want to see on stage:



A shout-out to Victoria “Posh Spice” Beckham. It would be a nice touch if the rest of the girls acknowledged her contribution in some way during the tour. More relevant support acts. Charli XCX and Little Mix would be perfect fits for an extended tour. All the hits. The Darkchild-produced “Holler” (off 2000's Forever) remains one of the group’s best singles. At least one deep cut. Suggestions include Early B-side “Take Me Home,” as well as Forever cuts “Tell Me Why” and “If You Wanna Have Some Fun.” Different solo songs. Mel B should drop the Lenny Kravitz cover in favor of U.K. #1 “I Want You Back” or the highly underrated “Feels So Good.” No disco medleys. Their cover of Sister Sledge’s “We Are Family” has already been wheeled out on two previous tours--the last time in a medley with “Celebration,” “That’s The Way (I Like It)” and “Shake Your Body (Down to the Ground).” No covers. Fans don’t want an over-earnest cover of a song by Ed Sheeran or Sam Smith to ruin the celebratory mood. A few special guests. Missy Elliott reuniting with Mel B for the first ever live performance of "I Want You Back" would be a treat. More shows. Hopefully the announcement of six U.K. stadium shows is simply the girls testing the waters. An official recording. Let’s hope that anyone who can’t get tickets for next year’s shows gets the chance to experience them instead in glorious ultra-HD.