10 Things Fans Really (Really) Want From The Spice Girls Reunion Tour
I'm still upset Posh isn't going to be a part of the reunion.
November 7, 2018
Following news that the Spice Girls (minus Posh) have reunited for a series of concerts in the U.K., Billboard has compiled this list of 10 things die-hard Spice Girl fans want to see on stage:
- A shout-out to Victoria “Posh Spice” Beckham. It would be a nice touch if the rest of the girls acknowledged her contribution in some way during the tour.
- More relevant support acts. Charli XCX and Little Mix would be perfect fits for an extended tour.
- All the hits. The Darkchild-produced “Holler” (off 2000's Forever) remains one of the group’s best singles.
- At least one deep cut. Suggestions include Early B-side “Take Me Home,” as well as Forever cuts “Tell Me Why” and “If You Wanna Have Some Fun.”
- Different solo songs. Mel B should drop the Lenny Kravitz cover in favor of U.K. #1 “I Want You Back” or the highly underrated “Feels So Good.”
- No disco medleys. Their cover of Sister Sledge’s “We Are Family” has already been wheeled out on two previous tours--the last time in a medley with “Celebration,” “That’s The Way (I Like It)” and “Shake Your Body (Down to the Ground).”
- No covers. Fans don’t want an over-earnest cover of a song by Ed Sheeran or Sam Smith to ruin the celebratory mood.
- A few special guests. Missy Elliott reuniting with Mel B for the first ever live performance of "I Want You Back" would be a treat.
- More shows. Hopefully the announcement of six U.K. stadium shows is simply the girls testing the waters.
- An official recording. Let’s hope that anyone who can’t get tickets for next year’s shows gets the chance to experience them instead in glorious ultra-HD.