10 Songs About Dogs  

Any guesses?

June 5, 2018
Jill Devine
Just because ...

"Billboard" put out a list yesterday of 10 Songs About Dogs. 

Here they are, in no particular order:

  • "Hound Dog", Elvis Presley
  • "Who Let the Dogs Out", Baha Men
  • "Martha My Dear", The Beatles
  •  "Old King", Neil Young
  •  "Seamus the Dog", Pink Floyd
  •  "I Love My Dog", Cat Stevens
  • "Gonna Buy Me a Dog", The Monkees
  •  "I Love My Dog", Sublime  (No, it's not a Cat Stevens cover.)
  • "Cracker Jack", Dolly Parton
  • "The More Boys I Meet", Carrie Underwood
