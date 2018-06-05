10 Songs About Dogs
Any guesses?
June 5, 2018
Just because ...
"Billboard" put out a list yesterday of 10 Songs About Dogs.
Here they are, in no particular order:
- "Hound Dog", Elvis Presley
- "Who Let the Dogs Out", Baha Men
- "Martha My Dear", The Beatles
- "Old King", Neil Young
- "Seamus the Dog", Pink Floyd
- "I Love My Dog", Cat Stevens
- "Gonna Buy Me a Dog", The Monkees
- "I Love My Dog", Sublime (No, it's not a Cat Stevens cover.)
- "Cracker Jack", Dolly Parton
- "The More Boys I Meet", Carrie Underwood