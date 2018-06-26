The 10 Best TV Shows of 2018 (So Far)

I use to be a big TV watcher, especially trash TV. Things change when you have a little one and I wouldn't have it any other way. I just have a lot to look forward to binge watch in the future.

2018 is far from over, but that hasn't stopped The Ringer from naming its 10 best TV shows of the year so far. Here they are:

The Good Fight The Terror Billions The Expanse American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace Killing Eve Atlanta: Robbin' Season Cobra Kai Barry Vanderpump Rules

Do you watch any of the above shows and what are your thoughts?