Jenna Fischer Loves Bread, And We Love That She Loves It

February 21, 2019
We all know Becky the "Queen of Carpets, but St. Louisan Jenna Fischer may become the next "Queen of Carbs". 

Buzzfeed published a story about how the loveable Jenna Fischer changed up her Instagram feed quite a bit from Hollywood life to literally.... JUST BREAD.

Fischer has become quite the baking aficionado when it comes to all kinds of bread, and to be honest it's something we never knew we "kneaded."

Even Twitter users are giving her rave reviews: 

I made this loaf of bread. Thank you @alchemybread for all your help!!! See story for details!

A post shared by Jenna Fischer (@msjennafischer) on

Time to party. #sourdough

A post shared by Jenna Fischer (@msjennafischer) on

Brioche Cinnamon Rolls. Are you kidding me. Are. You. KIDDING ME!!!??

A post shared by Jenna Fischer (@msjennafischer) on

Today’s accomplishment! My first bread with pre-ferment! The first step to a sourdough! The bread adventure continues!!

A post shared by Jenna Fischer (@msjennafischer) on

Sharing a sourdough I made this weekend with the cast/crew...set it out on the breakfast buffet. #nervous #sourdough #breadshare @splittinguptogether

A post shared by Jenna Fischer (@msjennafischer) on

 

Click here to read the full article. 

 

