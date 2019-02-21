Jenna Fischer Loves Bread, And We Love That She Loves It
We all know Becky the "Queen of Carpets, but St. Louisan Jenna Fischer may become the next "Queen of Carbs".
Buzzfeed published a story about how the loveable Jenna Fischer changed up her Instagram feed quite a bit from Hollywood life to literally.... JUST BREAD.
Fischer has become quite the baking aficionado when it comes to all kinds of bread, and to be honest it's something we never knew we "kneaded."
Even Twitter users are giving her rave reviews:
This compliment has me walking on air. https://t.co/F1GvekOC2L— Jenna Fischer (@jennafischer) December 20, 2018
I made this loaf of bread. Thank you @alchemybread for all your help!!! See story for details!
Brioche Cinnamon Rolls. Are you kidding me. Are. You. KIDDING ME!!!??
Today’s accomplishment! My first bread with pre-ferment! The first step to a sourdough! The bread adventure continues!!
Sharing a sourdough I made this weekend with the cast/crew...set it out on the breakfast buffet. #nervous #sourdough #breadshare @splittinguptogether
