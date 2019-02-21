Jenna Fischer Loves Bread, And We Love That She Loves It

We all know Becky the "Queen of Carpets, but St. Louisan Jenna Fischer may become the next "Queen of Carbs".

Buzzfeed published a story about how the loveable Jenna Fischer changed up her Instagram feed quite a bit from Hollywood life to literally.... JUST BREAD.

Fischer has become quite the baking aficionado when it comes to all kinds of bread, and to be honest it's something we never knew we "kneaded."

Even Twitter users are giving her rave reviews:

This compliment has me walking on air. https://t.co/F1GvekOC2L — Jenna Fischer (@jennafischer) December 20, 2018

Time to party. #sourdough A post shared by Jenna Fischer (@msjennafischer) on Feb 2, 2019 at 7:00pm PST

