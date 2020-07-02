Zachary Levi To Play Kurt Warner In "American Underdog"

Zachary Levi is tackling a major NFL player's life story for his next big-screen outing.

The "Shazam!" actor will take the cinematic field as former quarterback Kurt Warner in "American Underdog", a faith-based biopic about the National Football League Hall of Famer's rise to national stardom playing for teams like the St. Louis Rams and the Arizona Cardinals.

Lionsgate and Kingdom Story Company announced Wednesday that Levi will team with directors Jon and Andrew Erwin to adapt Warner's memoir "All Things Possible: My Story of Faith, Football, and the First Miracle Season" for the big screen, with "Friday Night Lights" writer David Aaron Cohen, Jon Gunn, and Jon Erwin co-writing.

Production on "American Underdog: The Kurt Warner Story" is expected to begin later this year.

