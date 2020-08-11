Zac Efron To Star In New "Three Men And A Baby" Movie

Zac Efron will star in a "Three Men and a Baby" remake for Disney+, but unfortunately, that's all that's known about the project at this point.

The original came out in 1987 and starred Tom Selleck, Steve Guttenberg, and Ted Danson as three New York bachelors who find themselves caring for an infant. There was also a sequel called "Three Men and a Little Lady".

Interesting Fact: "Three Men and a Baby" was the first live-action Disney movie to cross the $100 million mark domestically.

