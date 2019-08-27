YouTube's "Songs Of The Summer"

Here are YouTube's SONGS OF THE SUMMER.

August 27, 2019
Jen Myers
Jen Myers

(Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

Categories: 
Features
Morning Show

YouTube announced their "Songs of the Summer" which they determined by looking at video views between May 27th and August 23rd...

Here's the Top 10:

1.  "Old Town Road", Lil Nas X

2.  "Sunflower", Post Malone and Swae Lee

3.  "No Guidance", Chris Brown, featuring Drake

4.  "Bad Guy", Billie Eilish

5.  "Señorita", Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello

6.  "Suge (Yea Yea)", DaBaby

7.  "Shotta Flow", NLE Choppa

8.  "Ransom", Lil Tecca

9.  "Pop Out", Polo G, featuring Lil Tjay

10.  "Truth Hurts", Lizzo

The GLOBAL #1 is "Señorita" by Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello, followed by "Old Town Road".

Click Here to see more.

Tags: 
Y98
songs
Summer
Courtney & Company
2019
YouTube