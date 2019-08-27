YouTube's "Songs Of The Summer"

YouTube announced their "Songs of the Summer" which they determined by looking at video views between May 27th and August 23rd...

Here's the Top 10:

1. "Old Town Road", Lil Nas X

2. "Sunflower", Post Malone and Swae Lee

3. "No Guidance", Chris Brown, featuring Drake

4. "Bad Guy", Billie Eilish

5. "Señorita", Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello

6. "Suge (Yea Yea)", DaBaby

7. "Shotta Flow", NLE Choppa

8. "Ransom", Lil Tecca

9. "Pop Out", Polo G, featuring Lil Tjay

10. "Truth Hurts", Lizzo

The GLOBAL #1 is "Señorita" by Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello, followed by "Old Town Road".

Click Here to see more.