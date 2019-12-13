YouTube's Most-Watched Music Videos Of The Decade
Here are the MOST-WATCHED music videos on YouTube this decade.
December 13, 2019
YouTube has released the most-watched music videos of the decade...
1. "Despacito", Luis Fonsi
2. "Shape of You", Ed Sheeran
3. "See You Again", Wiz Khalifa
4. "Uptown Funk", Mark Ronson
5. "Gangnam Style", Psy
6. "Sorry", Justin Bieber
7. "Sugar", Maroon 5
8. "Roar", Katy Perry
9. "Counting Stars", One Republic
10. "Thinking Out Loud", Ed Sheeran
