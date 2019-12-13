YouTube's Most-Watched Music Videos Of The Decade

YouTube has released the most-watched music videos of the decade...

1. "Despacito", Luis Fonsi

2. "Shape of You", Ed Sheeran

3. "See You Again", Wiz Khalifa

4. "Uptown Funk", Mark Ronson

5. "Gangnam Style", Psy

6. "Sorry", Justin Bieber

7. "Sugar", Maroon 5

8. "Roar", Katy Perry

9. "Counting Stars", One Republic

10. "Thinking Out Loud", Ed Sheeran

