YouTube's Most-Watched Music Videos Of The Decade

Here are the MOST-WATCHED music videos on YouTube this decade.

December 13, 2019
Jen Myers
Jen Myers
Despacito

(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Categories: 
Features
Morning Show

YouTube has released the most-watched music videos of the decade...

1.  "Despacito", Luis Fonsi

2.  "Shape of You", Ed Sheeran

3.  "See You Again", Wiz Khalifa

4.  "Uptown Funk", Mark Ronson

5.  "Gangnam Style", Psy

6.  "Sorry", Justin Bieber

7.  "Sugar", Maroon 5

8.  "Roar", Katy Perry

9.  "Counting Stars", One Republic

10.  "Thinking Out Loud", Ed Sheeran

Click Here to see more.

 

Tags: 
Y98
YouTube
most
watched
Music
videos
decade
most-watched
Y98 Morning Show