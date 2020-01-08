Your Energy Level

A new survey in England found our energy level peaks at 10:28 A.M. each day. That's when the average person feels like they have the most energy. But then it plummets, and bottoms out around 2:43 P.M.

The survey also asked people to list things they feel like they're just "too tired" to do on any given day...

1. Exercise.

2. Clean the house.

3. Have sex.

4. Put your clean clothes away.

5. Cook dinner.

6. Go for a walk.

7. Go out to meet up with friends.

8. Wash the dishes.

9. Go to the gym to exercise.

10. Go to a friend's place to hang out.

Click Here to see more.