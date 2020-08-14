Write A Letter To Your Future Self With Billie Eilish

You can write a letter to your FUTURE self with the help of Billie Eilish!

August 14, 2020
Jen Myers
After sharing her new song "my future," Billie Eilish is inviting you to explore your future.

In partnership with Spotify, the "bad guy" singer has launched a new micro-site that allows you to write a letter to your future self. After you finish, you can pick a date up to two years from now that the letter will be sent back to you.  

Click Here to see more.

