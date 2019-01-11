Would You Dump Your Partner For More Free Time?

A new survey asked women what they'd do to have a little more free time each day. And 11% would DUMP their husband or boyfriend if it meant they could have more time to get things accomplished. Here are four more stats from the survey...

1. The average woman says they'd need an extra 82 minutes a day to accomplish everything they need to do. The biggest time-sucks include work, dealing with the kids, and running errands.

2. 31% would give up TV to have a little more time each day. Another 31% would give up social media. And 15% would give up their cell phone.

3. The top things women would do with a little more time are sleep, read, exercise, go for walks, and cook instead of ordering out so much.

4. The most hectic part of the day for women is the morning. On average, it takes 55 minutes to get ready. And 70% say they usually feel rushed.

