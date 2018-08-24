The Worst Paying Jobs For Women

The wage gap between men and women is a little lower than it used to be, but it's still ridiculously big. Right now, the average woman makes 82 cents for every dollar men earn at the same job. And for some jobs, the gap is way bigger.

The website 24/7 Wall Street analyzed the data and found the 10 worst paying jobs for women...

1. Personal financial advisors . . . women make 58.9 cents for every $1 men make.

2. Administrative services managers . . . 62.2 cents.

3. Securities, commodities, and financial services sales agents . . . 64.3 cents.

4. EMTs and paramedics . . . 65.5 cents.

5. Miscellaneous sales representatives, including reps in energy, telecommunications, and scientific research . . . 67.6 cents.

6. Housekeeper and janitorial supervisors . . . 68.8 cents.

7. Real estate brokers and sales agents . . . 70.6 cents.

8. Financial managers . . . 71.1 cents.

9. Production and operating worker supervisors . . . 71.1 cents.

10. Retail sales worker supervisors . . . 71.7 cents.

Click Here to see more.