Worrying About Things That Are Out Of Your Control

How often do you worry about things which are outside of your control? A new survey found 55% of Americans do it on a regular basis. . . 35% said "not very often" . . . 7% claimed they never do . . . and 3% didn't answer.

The survey also asked people which part of their life they'd like to simplify the most. And "finances" was the number one answer. The top five things we'd like to simplify are . . .

1. Our finances, with 31% of the vote.

2. Diet and exercise, 12%.

3. Romantic relationships, 8%.

4. Family relationships, 7%.

5. Mental health, also 7%.

