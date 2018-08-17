The latest "Avengers" movie helped vault SCARLETT JOHANSSON to the top of this year's list of the World's Highest Paid Actresses. According to "Forbes", she raked in $40.5 million over the past year.

Here are the World's 10 Highest-Paid Actresses:

1. Scarlett Johansson, $40.5 million.

2. Angelina Jolie, $28 million.

3. Jennifer Aniston, $19.5 million.

4. Jennifer Lawrence, $18 million.

5. Reese Witherspoon, $16.5 million.

6. Mila Kunis, $16 million.

7. Julia Roberts, $13 million.

8. Cate Blanchett, $12.5 million.

9. Melissa McCarthy, $12 million.

10. Gal Gadot, $10 million.

