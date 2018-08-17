The World's Highest-Paid Actresses
Scarlett Johansson is the "World's Highest-Paid Actress".
August 17, 2018
The latest "Avengers" movie helped vault SCARLETT JOHANSSON to the top of this year's list of the World's Highest Paid Actresses. According to "Forbes", she raked in $40.5 million over the past year.
Here are the World's 10 Highest-Paid Actresses:
1. Scarlett Johansson, $40.5 million.
2. Angelina Jolie, $28 million.
3. Jennifer Aniston, $19.5 million.
4. Jennifer Lawrence, $18 million.
5. Reese Witherspoon, $16.5 million.
6. Mila Kunis, $16 million.
7. Julia Roberts, $13 million.
8. Cate Blanchett, $12.5 million.
9. Melissa McCarthy, $12 million.
10. Gal Gadot, $10 million.
