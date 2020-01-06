Words That Need To Be Banished In 2020

Lake Superior State University in Michigan just released its 45th annual list of words that need to be BANISHED in the New Year.

Here are some of the words they say we should stop using or overusing in 2020...

1. Quid pro quo.

2. Artisanal, curated, mouthfeel, and other pretentious words that don't really mean much of anything.

3. Influencer.

4. Literally, especially when people use it to mean "figuratively."

5. Living my best life.

6. Totes as a short version of totally, and jelly as a short version of jealous.

