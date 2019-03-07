The Words Parents Use So Not To Swear

A recent survey asked 2,000 parents for alternate words and phrases they use, so they don't curse in front of their kids. Here are ten popular answers...

1. "What the frog."

2. "Sugar," instead of the S-word.

3. "Oh muck."

4. "Shitake mushrooms."

5. "Mother-SMUCKER."

6. "Oh, cheeses," instead of "Oh, Jesus."

7. "Shut the front door."

8. "Fire truck."

9. "Bull spit."

10. "Oh ship."

A few more that ranked a little lower were "fudge," "nuts," "shoot," "for freaks sake," and "what the heck."

