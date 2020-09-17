Who's The Younger Celebrity Sibling?

Buzzfeed has put together 17 sets of celebrity siblings, and challenged YOU to name the youngest one in each. Some are easy if you follow pop culture, but others are harder.

Here are some highlights...

1. The Jonas brothers: Nick, Joe, and Kevin.

Nick turned 28 yesterday, Joe is 31, and Kevin is 32.

2. The Williams sisters: Serena and Venus.

Serena is 38, and Venus is 40.

3. The Grande siblings: Ariana and Frankie.

Ariana is 27. Frankie is 37.

4. The Hemsworth brothers: Liam and Chris.

Liam is 30. Chris is 37.

5. The Kardashian sisters: Kourtney, Khloe, and Kim.

Kourtney is 41, Khloe is 36, and Kim is 39. Their brother Rob is 33.

6. The Knowles sisters: Beyoncé and Solange.

Beyoncé is 39. Solange is 34.

7. The Fanning sisters: Dakota and Elle.

Dakota is 26. Elle is 22.

8. The Simpson sisters: Ashlee and Jessica.

Ashlee is 35. Jessica is 40.

9. The Olsen sisters: Mary-Kate and Ashley or Elizabeth.

Mary-Kate and Ashley are 34. Elizabeth is 31.

Click Here to see more.