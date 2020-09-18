Who Should And Who Will Win An Emmy

September 18, 2020
The Emmys are this Sunday, and if you're into predictions, "Time" magazine has put together a list of who WILL win every category, along with who SHOULD win.

Here they are:

1.  Best Drama:

 

          Who will win:  "Succession", HBO

          Who should win:  "Succession" or "Better Call Saul", AMC

 

2.  Best Comedy:

 

          Who will win:  "Schitt's Creek", Pop TV

          Who should win:  "The Good Place", NBC

 

3.  Best Limited Series:

 

          Who will win:  "Watchmen", HBO

          Who should win:  "Watchmen" or "Mrs. America", FX

 

4.  Best Actor in a Drama Series:

 

          Who will win:  Brian Cox for "Succession", HBO

          Who should win:  Jeremy Strong for "Succession", HBO

 

5.  Best Actress in a Drama Series:

 

          Who will win:  Jennifer Aniston for "The Morning Show", Apple TV+

          Who should win:  Zendaya for "Euphoria", HBO

 

6.  Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series:

 

          Who will win:  Billy Crudup for "The Morning Show", Apple TV+

          Who should win:  Matthew Macfadyen for "Succession", HBO

 

7.  Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series:

 

          Who will win:  Helena Bonham Carter for "The Crown", Netflix

          Who should win:  Sarah Snook for "Succession", HBO

 

8.  Best Actor in a Comedy Series:

 

          Who will AND should win:  Eugene Levy for "Schitt's Creek", Pop TV

 

9.  Best Actress in a Comedy Series:

 

          Who will AND should win:  Catherine O'Hara for "Schitt's Creek", Pop TV

 

10.  Best Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie:

 

          Who will win:  Hugh Jackman for "Bad Education", HBO

          Who should win:  Mark Ruffalo for "I Know This Much Is True", HBO

 

11.  Best Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie:

 

          Who will win:  Regina King for "Watchmen", HBO

          Who should win:  Regina or Shira Haas for "Unorthodox", Netflix

 

 

12.  Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series:

 

          Who will win:  Dan Levy for "Schitt's Creek", Pop TV

          Who should win:  William Jackson Harper for "The Good Place", NBC

 

13.  Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series:

 

          Who will win:  Alex Borstein for "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel", Amazon

          Who should win:  Yvonne Orji for "Insecure", HBO

