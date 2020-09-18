Who Should And Who Will Win An Emmy
Are these really the people who SHOULD and WILL win an Emmy?
The Emmys are this Sunday, and if you're into predictions, "Time" magazine has put together a list of who WILL win every category, along with who SHOULD win.
Here they are:
1. Best Drama:
Who will win: "Succession", HBO
Who should win: "Succession" or "Better Call Saul", AMC
2. Best Comedy:
Who will win: "Schitt's Creek", Pop TV
Who should win: "The Good Place", NBC
3. Best Limited Series:
Who will win: "Watchmen", HBO
Who should win: "Watchmen" or "Mrs. America", FX
4. Best Actor in a Drama Series:
Who will win: Brian Cox for "Succession", HBO
Who should win: Jeremy Strong for "Succession", HBO
5. Best Actress in a Drama Series:
Who will win: Jennifer Aniston for "The Morning Show", Apple TV+
Who should win: Zendaya for "Euphoria", HBO
6. Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series:
Who will win: Billy Crudup for "The Morning Show", Apple TV+
Who should win: Matthew Macfadyen for "Succession", HBO
7. Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series:
Who will win: Helena Bonham Carter for "The Crown", Netflix
Who should win: Sarah Snook for "Succession", HBO
8. Best Actor in a Comedy Series:
Who will AND should win: Eugene Levy for "Schitt's Creek", Pop TV
9. Best Actress in a Comedy Series:
Who will AND should win: Catherine O'Hara for "Schitt's Creek", Pop TV
10. Best Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie:
Who will win: Hugh Jackman for "Bad Education", HBO
Who should win: Mark Ruffalo for "I Know This Much Is True", HBO
11. Best Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie:
Who will win: Regina King for "Watchmen", HBO
Who should win: Regina or Shira Haas for "Unorthodox", Netflix
12. Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series:
Who will win: Dan Levy for "Schitt's Creek", Pop TV
Who should win: William Jackson Harper for "The Good Place", NBC
13. Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series:
Who will win: Alex Borstein for "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel", Amazon
Who should win: Yvonne Orji for "Insecure", HBO
