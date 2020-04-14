Which Celebrities Would You Choose To Be Quarantined With?

Which celebrities would you want to be QUARANTINED with? The Wake Up weighs in on their favorite.

April 14, 2020
Jen Myers
Jen Myers
A recent Instagram post from Uproxx.com set up six houses, with five celebrities in each, and posed the question:  Which house would you choose?

Here are the choices:

House 1:  Donald Glover, Eminem, John Mulaney, Aaron Paul, and Lizzo.

House 2:  The Weeknd, Michael B. Jordan, Ariana Grande, Billy Eilish, and actor Timothee Chalamet.

House 3:  Adam Driver, Beyoncé, Frank Ocean, Seth Rogen, and Will Smith.

House 4:  Tyler the Creator, Dave Chappelle, Rihanna, Joaquin Phoenix, and Zendaya.

House 5:  Brad Pitt, Larry David, Cardi B, Lana Del Rey, and Keanu Reeves.

House 6:  Tom Holland, Margot Robbie, actress Ana de Armas, Pete Davidson, and Idris Elba.

