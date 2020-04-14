Which Celebrities Would You Choose To Be Quarantined With?
Which celebrities would you want to be QUARANTINED with? The Wake Up weighs in on their favorite.
A recent Instagram post from Uproxx.com set up six houses, with five celebrities in each, and posed the question: Which house would you choose?
Here are the choices:
House 1: Donald Glover, Eminem, John Mulaney, Aaron Paul, and Lizzo.
House 2: The Weeknd, Michael B. Jordan, Ariana Grande, Billy Eilish, and actor Timothee Chalamet.
House 3: Adam Driver, Beyoncé, Frank Ocean, Seth Rogen, and Will Smith.
House 4: Tyler the Creator, Dave Chappelle, Rihanna, Joaquin Phoenix, and Zendaya.
House 5: Brad Pitt, Larry David, Cardi B, Lana Del Rey, and Keanu Reeves.
House 6: Tom Holland, Margot Robbie, actress Ana de Armas, Pete Davidson, and Idris Elba.