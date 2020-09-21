Where Moira Rose’s Rococo Words Came From

To know the Rose family is to love them. Now that Schitt’s Creek has come to an end (and broken an Emmy record by winning ALL the comedy categories!), we are sharing Things You Didn't Know about the series!

E! Online posted an article about the 25 Best Schitt’s Creek Secrets. Here are just a few...



- Daniel Levy not only played David Rose, but came up with the idea for Schitt’s Creek, and asked his dad, Eugene Levy, if he would collaborate on the project with him. Daniel was interested in exploring the idea of what would happen if a Kardashian-type family lost everything. Dan said, “Would the Kardashians still be the Kardashians without their money?” They also took the real-life story of Kim Basinger buying a small town in Georgia as the backstory for Johnny Rose’s character.



- Catherine O’Hara used the book Foyle’s Philavery: A Treasury of Unusual Words to punch up Moira’s dialogue.

- Catherine also only agreed to do the show’s pilot as a favor to her longtime friend Eugene Levy. When the show got picked up, Eugene had to beg her to do just one season.

- Schitt’s Creek was filmed in Goodward, Ontario. Dan Levy had to beg fans to stop visiting the town during COVID, Tweeting, "Visiting right now is a threat to the residents' health and safety. Thanks for understanding."

- Our favorite catchphrase - “Ew, David!” - came to be because Dan Levy says “Ew!” a lot in real life and he loves how Annie Murphy says “David.”

- Annie originally auditioned for the role of Stevie, but gained the role of Alexis after the original actress cast (Abby Elliott, daughter of Chris Elliott who played Roland Schitt) had a scheduling conflict.

- Not only did Abby Elliott play Alexis in the pilot presentation, but someone else played Stevie. Lindsay Sloane played Stevie before Emily Hampshire was eventually cast as David’s best friend.

- Let’s not forget about our dear Patrick! Noah Reid, who plays Patrick, came up with the Tina Turner moment on the show. The script simply said, “Patrick sings a surprisingly beautiful cover.” Noah spent weeks coming up with the acoustic arrangement.

Speaking of that scene, Moira Rose was not supposed to cry, but Catherine O’Hara couldn’t make it through the scene without crying so they kept it in. Dan said, “it was a moment that, for me, meant a lot because it was a parent supporting their kid.”

- Would you believe Catherine wore 100 different wigs playing Moira? Their wardrobe department would scour eBay and consignment/vintage stores year-round to find the family’s over the top fashions.

- Dustin Milligan, who plays Ted, came up with all the puns that Ted uses on the show. Dustin said he didn’t ask anyone if it was okay, he just started dropping them into filming. Then it turtle-y became a thing!

