When Parents Hit Their "Peak Stress"

A new study found the average parent doesn't get to relax until 8:39 P.M. each night, because they're too busy juggling work, chores, meals, and kids.

Three out of four parents said they normally don't have any time to relax until the evening. And 86% would describe their life as a "balancing act."

The most stressful time for parents is the middle of the day, at 11:54 A.M. But kids aren't the only cause.

Other things parents constantly stress about are money . . . keeping the house clean . . . and not getting enough sleep.

Click Here to see more.