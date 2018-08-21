When Kids Start To Rebel

If your 12-year-old kid is still that same sweet, loving child who does what you tell them and actually WANTS to hang out with you, get ready for that to end right quick...

A new survey asked a bunch of parents when their kids started REBELLING and doing their own thing. And on average, parents said it starts at age 13.

That's when most parents said they started having trouble keeping tabs on their kids, and had to start GUESSING if they were up to anything dangerous or bad.But it can start even earlier that that. Almost one in ten parents said their kids started doing their own thing by age 10.

60% of parents with kids between 13 and 18 said controlling them is a lot harder than it used to be.

One of the top things parents of teenagers start to worry about first is if they're eating healthy. Which then gives way to worrying about SEX AND DRUGS pretty fast.

But the survey found the most common health-related arguments parents and teens have include eating more fruits and vegetables, drinking less soda, eating too many sweets, and not wanting to sit down for family dinners.

