What Women Spend On Their Face

A new study found the average woman spends about $3-a-day on her FACE. And that doesn't sound SO bad until you start adding it up over the course of months, years, and decades.

The study found the average woman uses $3 worth of makeup, creams, moisturizers, serums, and more on her face every day.

So let's do the math...

1. That's about $90 a month.

2. It's $1,095 per year.

3. That's $10,950 per decade.

4. And based on the average female life expectancy, the cost from age 16 to age 81 works out to . . . $71,175.

The study didn't figure out the average for men.

