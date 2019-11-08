What We Would Give Up To Not Get Sick
What would you give up to NOT get sick?
November 8, 2019
Here are five tough sacrifices, and how many of us would be willing to go without them for a full year, if it meant we wouldn't get sick...
1. Our vacation time. 37% said they'd give it up.
2. Social media. 36% would give it up for a year to not get sick.
3. Your favorite food, 33%.
4. Sleeping in on weekends, 31%.
5. Your favorite TV show, 31%.
48% of people also said that if a coworker was obviously sick and showed up for work, they'd tell them to go home.
82% would be annoyed even if a coworker showed up with a cough.
And 41% of us would rather take on another person's ENTIRE workload for a week than have them come to work sick.
