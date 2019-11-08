What We Would Give Up To Not Get Sick

Here are five tough sacrifices, and how many of us would be willing to go without them for a full year, if it meant we wouldn't get sick...

1. Our vacation time. 37% said they'd give it up.

2. Social media. 36% would give it up for a year to not get sick.

3. Your favorite food, 33%.

4. Sleeping in on weekends, 31%.

5. Your favorite TV show, 31%.

48% of people also said that if a coworker was obviously sick and showed up for work, they'd tell them to go home.

82% would be annoyed even if a coworker showed up with a cough.

And 41% of us would rather take on another person's ENTIRE workload for a week than have them come to work sick.

