What Outdated Song Would You Like A Newer Band To Sing?

In 2018, Weezer breathed new life into the song "Africa", and made the guys in Toto a few extra bucks in the process.

So the AV Club website decided to ask some of its staffers what other "outdated" song they'd like to see a newer band tackle, and turn into a hit all over again. Here were the results, in no particular order:

1. "What a Fool Believes", The Doobie Brothers

2. "Paradise by the Dashboard Light", Meat Loaf

3. "Overkill", Men at Work

4. "Flagpole Sitta", Harvey Danger

5. "Gloria", Laura Branigan

6. "Night Moves", Bob Seger

7. "Telephone Line", ELO

