What Outdated Song Would You Like A Newer Band To Sing?

What OUTDATED song would you like a newer band to sing?

January 29, 2019
Jen Myers
Jen Myers

(Photo by Krista Kennell/Sipa Press)

Categories: 
Features
Morning Show

In 2018, Weezer breathed new life into the song "Africa", and made the guys in Toto a few extra bucks in the process.

So the AV Club website decided to ask some of its staffers what other "outdated" song they'd like to see a newer band tackle, and turn into a hit all over again.  Here were the results, in no particular order:

1.  "What a Fool Believes", The Doobie Brothers

2.  "Paradise by the Dashboard Light", Meat Loaf

3.  "Overkill", Men at Work

4.  "Flagpole Sitta", Harvey Danger

5.  "Gloria", Laura Branigan

6.  "Night Moves", Bob Seger

7.  "Telephone Line", ELO

Click Here to see more.

Tags: 
Y98
Courtney & Company
what
outdated
Song
would
you
Like
newer
band
sing