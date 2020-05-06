What Moms Are Looking Forward To Most When The Quarantine Ends

With Mother's Day THIS Sunday, it may be hard to give your mom any present other than a gift card this year with so many stores closed. Well, a new survey asked moms what they're looking forward to the most when social distancing is over....

1. Visiting friends or family they haven't seen since before the quarantine.

2. Going out to a restaurant or bar.

3. Going shopping in person.

4. Getting a haircut or manicure and pedicure.

The survey also found 30% of people say they're going to celebrate with their mom in person this year.

29% will talk on the phone . . . 18% will have a video chat . . . 17% will use texts and instant messages . . . and the rest aren't sure or won't be celebrating.

