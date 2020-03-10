What It Takes To Be A "Best Friend"

A new survey asked people what it takes for someone to be their "best friend".

And the average person says they need to be friends with the person for four years and go through four INTENSE personal experiences together.

So what experiences build up your "best friend" resume? Here are the top five . . .

1. Going through something traumatic.

2. Going on vacation.

3. Going on a road trip.

4. Talking regularly on the phone or texting at least once a day.

5. Showing loyalty and having each other's back.

