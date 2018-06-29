What Celebrities Bought With Their First Big Paycheck

Here's what some of your favorite celebs bought with their FIRST paycheck.

June 29, 2018
Jen Myers
Jen Myers

Everyone who has dreams of stardom already knows what they're gonna buy when they cash that first BIG paycheck.  Here's what some of the people who DID make it bought with their first payday:

Johnny Depp:  A horse farm in Kentucky for his mother.

Nicole Kidman:  A washing machine for her parents.  Later on, she bought, quote, "the coolest boots I had ever seen in my life."

Tiffany Haddish:  "A big box of Snickers and lollipops, Jolly Rancher sticks and Blow Pops.  Oh, and Corn Nuts."  (Her first check was only for $120.)

Jennifer Lopez:  A new Mercedes.

America Ferrera:  A Mitsubishi Mirage.

Serena Williams:  Nothing.  She put it straight in the bank.  All SEVEN FIGURES of it.

Ariel Winter:  "A lot of shoes."

Kerry Washington:  Her first laptop.

Ashley Graham:  A personal trainer . . . and shoes.

Brad Pitt:  "Aperiod Craftsman chair and a Frank Lloyd Wright–wannabe lamp."

Brie Larson:  An electric guitar.

Cindy Crawford:  Wallpaper.

Rami Malek:  An espresso machine.

