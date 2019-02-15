What The Average Wedding Costs

The average wedding now costs...

February 15, 2019
Jen Myers
Jen Myers

(Photo by Zimmytws/Dreamstime.com)

Categories: 
Features
Morning Show

The Knot just released its annual "Real Weddings Study," which found the average wedding in America last year cost a whopping $33,931.  That's $600 more than 2017, but down about $1,400 from two years ago.

Manhattan was by far the most expensive place to get married at just under $97,000 on average.  Long Island is next at $66,409, then Chicago at about $60,000.  At the other end of the spectrum, it only cost $16,366 to get married in Idaho. 

Here's a breakdown of costs, and what the average couple spent last year...

The average wedding dress was $1,631 compared to just $283 for the groom's outfit.  The wedding photographer, about $2,700 . . . wedding band, $4,247 . . . DJ, $1,292 . . . flowers, $2,411 . . . liquor, $2,564 . . . food, $70 per guest . . .

The average bridesmaid's dress cost $142 . . . wedding cake, $528 . . . rehearsal dinner, $1,297 . . . and the average reception venue was an insane $15,439.

Click Here to see more.

 

 

 

 

 

Tags: 
Y98
what
average
Wedding
costs
Courtney & Company