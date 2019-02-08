Weird Reasons For Your Toddler's Meltdown

Toddlers are the biggest drama queens in the world. They can have a full meltdown anywhere, anytime. So someone online asked parents to name the most RIDICULOUS things that have caused their kid to lose it.

Here are just a few...

1. "My toddler lost it because the imaginary door on his imaginary fire truck wouldn't open, and he was stuck inside."

2. "Our daughter cried because she didn't go to our wedding . . . seven years before she was born."

3. "My kid screamed at his balloons for an hour, because they wouldn't stop floating."

4. "My son wanted me to wrap him like a burrito for bed, then got angry I wrapped him like a bean burrito . . . because he wanted to be a chicken-and-rice burrito."

5. "Our toddler cried because we didn't have a 'hamburger bun' color in our colored pencil set."

6. "Our 18-month-old son had a meltdown, because I wouldn't let him pour his apple juice on the cat."

7. "My daughter lost it because she wanted a twin sister . . . even though she already HAS a twin sister."

8. "My toddler got ticked off because the trees are taller than our house."

9. "My son lost it because I wouldn't let him get into the car parked next to our car."

10. "My toddler loves being tickled, so I was tickling him one day. He [passed gas] and immediately started crying and screaming. I asked him why . . . and he replied, 'I was saving that for later.'"

