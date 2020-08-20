Heartbreaking Tearjerkers Everyone Should See

"Cosmo" put out a list of "50 Weepy, Heartbreaking Tearjerkers Everyone Should See". Here are some highlights...

1. "Inside Out"

2. "Brokeback Mountain"

3. "Life Is Beautiful"

4. "Marriage Story"

5. "My Girl"

6. "Titanic"

7. "Marley and Me"

8. "Up"

9. "The Notebook"

10. "Legends of the Fall"

11. "Terms of Endearment"

12. "The Color Purple"

13. "Room"

14. "A Star Is Born"

15. "Good Will Hunting"

Click Here to see more.