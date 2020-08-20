Weepy, Heartbreaking Tearjerkers Everyone Should See

What WEEPY, HEARTBREAKING movies do you love?

August 20, 2020
Jen Myers
Jen Myers
crying at movie

(Getty Images)

Categories: 
Features
Morning Show

Heartbreaking Tearjerkers Everyone Should See

 

"Cosmo" put out a list of "50 Weepy, Heartbreaking Tearjerkers Everyone Should See".  Here are some highlights...

1.  "Inside Out"

2.  "Brokeback Mountain"

3.  "Life Is Beautiful"

4.  "Marriage Story"

5.  "My Girl"

6.  "Titanic"

7.  "Marley and Me"

8.  "Up"

9.  "The Notebook"

10.  "Legends of the Fall"

11.  "Terms of Endearment"

12.  "The Color Purple"

13.  "Room"

14.  "A Star Is Born"

15.  "Good Will Hunting"

Click Here to see more.

 

Tags: 
Y98
weepy
tearjerkers
everyone
see
should
movies
The Wake Up
Wake Up
Jen
Tim