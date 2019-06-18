Wedding Advice People Wish They'd Followed

Here's some wedding advice that people had wished they had followed.

June 18, 2019
Jen Myers
Jen Myers

A new survey asked people what wedding advice they got that they wish they'd followed.  And here are the top 10 answers...

1.  Relax and enjoy the day, 43%.

2.  Take more pictures, 35%.

3.  Stick to your budget, 30%.

4.  Pay more attention to the little details, 26%.

5.  Plan for the unexpected, 24%.

6.  Create a wedding album, 24%.

7.  Serve good food, 21%.

8.  Create a guestbook, 15%.

9.  Print a wedding book, 14%. 

10.  Save stationary and keepsakes, 14%. 

