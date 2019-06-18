Wedding Advice People Wish They'd Followed

A new survey asked people what wedding advice they got that they wish they'd followed. And here are the top 10 answers...

1. Relax and enjoy the day, 43%.

2. Take more pictures, 35%.

3. Stick to your budget, 30%.

4. Pay more attention to the little details, 26%.

5. Plan for the unexpected, 24%.

6. Create a wedding album, 24%.

7. Serve good food, 21%.

8. Create a guestbook, 15%.

9. Print a wedding book, 14%.

10. Save stationary and keepsakes, 14%.

