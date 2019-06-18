Wedding Advice People Wish They'd Followed
Here's some wedding advice that people had wished they had followed.
A new survey asked people what wedding advice they got that they wish they'd followed. And here are the top 10 answers...
1. Relax and enjoy the day, 43%.
2. Take more pictures, 35%.
3. Stick to your budget, 30%.
4. Pay more attention to the little details, 26%.
5. Plan for the unexpected, 24%.
6. Create a wedding album, 24%.
7. Serve good food, 21%.
8. Create a guestbook, 15%.
9. Print a wedding book, 14%.
10. Save stationary and keepsakes, 14%.
