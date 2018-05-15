Ways We Unwind When We Can't Sleep

A recent poll found it's common for people to take up to 30 minutes to fall asleep. Mostly because we lie there stressing out about everything we have to get done the next day.

So if you have trouble sleeping, here are the top five things OTHER people do when they can't sleep and need to unwind...

1. Read.

2. Watch TV.

3. Take a bath.

4. Just close your eyes and try to clear your mind. So in other words, meditate.

5. Have SEX.

A few more popular techniques that didn't quite make the top five are deep-breathing . . . counting sheep . . . writing out a to-do list . . . having a glass of milk . . . browsing social media . . . and cleaning your bedroom.

