Ways To Feel Calmer And More Fulfilled

April 1, 2020
Jen Myers
Jen Myers
A new study found that two-thirds of people get a strong sense of achievement, calmness, and fulfillment JUST by completing a small "life task" that's been hanging over them...  Like paying a bill or opening the mail.

And here are the top five life tasks we're most likely to procrastinate on doing...

1.  Cleaning and housework.

2.  Changing a service provider to get a better deal.

3.  Trimming our subscriptions.

4.  Applying for jobs.

5.  Exercising. 

