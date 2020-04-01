Ways To Feel Calmer And More Fulfilled
Are you needing to feel clamer and more fulfilled?
A new study found that two-thirds of people get a strong sense of achievement, calmness, and fulfillment JUST by completing a small "life task" that's been hanging over them... Like paying a bill or opening the mail.
And here are the top five life tasks we're most likely to procrastinate on doing...
1. Cleaning and housework.
2. Changing a service provider to get a better deal.
3. Trimming our subscriptions.
4. Applying for jobs.
5. Exercising.
