Ways To Feel Calmer And More Fulfilled

A new study found that two-thirds of people get a strong sense of achievement, calmness, and fulfillment JUST by completing a small "life task" that's been hanging over them... Like paying a bill or opening the mail.

And here are the top five life tasks we're most likely to procrastinate on doing...

1. Cleaning and housework.

2. Changing a service provider to get a better deal.

3. Trimming our subscriptions.

4. Applying for jobs.

5. Exercising.

