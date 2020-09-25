Watching Videos Of Cute Animals Reduces Stress

Here's a great way to REDUCE stress...

September 25, 2020
Jen Myers
Jen Myers
cute animals

(Getty Images)

Categories: 
Features
Morning Show
Viral Videos

According to a new study, watching videos of CUTE ANIMALS for 30 minutes can cut your anxiety by 35% to 50%.  It can also lower your blood pressure and your heart rate.

The researchers say, quote, "Throughout the course of the session [of watching videos], heart rates and blood pressure fell across all individuals to a level that would be considered healthy and indicative of limited stress or anxiety."

EVERY single person who watched adorable animals doing adorable things saw their stress drop to a healthy level.  So it's probably something worth trying. 

Click Here to see more, and here's a video to get you started...

 

Tags: 
Y98
watching
cute
animal
videos
reduces
stress
The Wake Up
Wake Up
Jen
Tim
watch
Video