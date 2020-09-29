Watch: Carole Baskin Eliminated From 'Dancing With The Stars'

Last night, Carole Baskin was VOTED OFF from "Dancing with the Stars" which is only surprising because she wasn't the FIRST to go. That was former NBA star CHARLES OAKLEY, who was axed last week.

At the end of the episode, Tyra Banks announced that Carole and Anne Heche were in the Bottom Two, and the three judges saved Anne. (Carole was also in the Bottom Two last week, but she was saved that time.)

After the verdict, Carole said, quote, "My husband is going to be so happy I'm coming home."