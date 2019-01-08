Watch: Zac Efron's Grandparents Still Have Zac's Pinup Posters On Their Walls

How ADORABLE! Zac Efron's grandparents still have teen pinup pics of him on their wall!

Happy 91st Bday to the Original Efron! The man who made it all possible! After the army-he Married my beautiful Grandma Dotty, raised three young Efrons- one of whom is one heck of a guy- my dad. And from the day I came into this world, taught me everything: how to tell stories, ski, laugh, love, work hard, and appreciate the beautiful things in life: paying it forward, treat others as one would like others to treat oneself, and live every day to the fullest. I’ve never seen anyone light up a room like you Grandpa. Thanks for being my idol, mentor, best friend, and the BEST SKIER in the family. Happy 91 years Grandpa! I love you. I’ll See you and Grandma soon! Can’t wait to follow your tracks down the -- and beyond.