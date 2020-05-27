Watch: Wrongly Incarcerated Singer Archie Williams Delivers Unforgettable Song On "America's Got Talent"

On the premiere of "America's Got Talent" last night, a contestant named ARCHIE WILLIAMS sailed through with four yesses after singing "Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me". Even more amazing, Archie was just released from prison last year, after doing 37 years for a crime he didn't commit.

