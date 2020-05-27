Watch: Wrongly Incarcerated Singer Archie Williams Delivers Unforgettable Song On "America's Got Talent"
Check Out the "America's Got Talent" contestant who spent 37 years in prison for a crime he didn't commit.
On the premiere of "America's Got Talent" last night, a contestant named ARCHIE WILLIAMS sailed through with four yesses after singing "Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me". Even more amazing, Archie was just released from prison last year, after doing 37 years for a crime he didn't commit.