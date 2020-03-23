Watch: Write A Song With Jon Bon Jovi
Jon Bon Jovi wants YOU to help him finish a song about dealing with our new normal.
Jon Bon Jovi has begun to write a new song, but he needs YOU to help him finish it. It's called "Do What You Can", and it's all about how we're dealing with this new normal of ours.
Jon wrote the first verse and the chorus, and he's asking fans to write their own verse and post it to his Instagram. If he likes what you have to say, it could end up in the song.
These are uneasy times we’re dealing with, but we’re all in this together. I wrote the first verse and the chorus. Write me a verse. Let’s tell your story....#DoWhatYouCan