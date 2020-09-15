Watch: What Happened to Carole Baskin's Late Husband Commercial

"Tiger King" star CAROLE BASKIN made her debut last night on "Dancing with the Stars". And she seemed to enjoy herself.

One thing she probably didn't enjoy is that the family of her presumably dead husband DON LEWIS ran an ad during the show, offering a $100,000 reward for information on his disappearance in 1997.

The commercial starred Don's three daughters, a former employee, and an attorney, who went straight for the jugular. He said, quote, "Do you know who did this, or if Carole Baskin was involved?"