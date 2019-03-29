Watch: Viola Davis Skydives For The First Time

Viola Davis conquered her fear and jumped 12,000 feet out of a plane.

So....I jumped out of a plane. Yup. I did it. 12,000 ft and 100mph drop. It was awesome and the ultimate exercise in letting go, tackling my fears and freedom. Loved it!!! As a smart woman once said,"Courage is fear said with prayers." #BlackGirlMagicOrBlackGirlCrazy #GladIDidntWearAWig #WalkingInto2019WithASword #ForgiveMeForMyCussWordsAndJackedUpHair #SwipeLeft