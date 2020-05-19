Watch: Traveling Trumpet Player Plays "Pomp And Circumstance" For Graduates

A trumpet player near Sacramento, California has been driving around looking for lawn signs that say "2020 Graduate." Then he sets up outside each house and plays the graduation song "Pomp and Circumstance". One parent posted a video of their daughter CRYING as she watched him.

(Orangevale, California): A complete stranger surprised 2020 grads by playing the graduation song "Pomp and Circumstance" on his trumpet at their front door. He played for every home in this neighborhood, outside of Sacramento, where he saw a '2020 grad' sign on the front lawn. This grad, Natalie, who graduated from Bella Vista High School un Fair Oaks, was in tears along with her family. Her mother Amy tells Good News Movement: "To think that perfect strangers thought to give their time and talents to help heal my daughter's broken heart was beyond anything I would have ever expected. Their thoughtfulness truly helped turn her disappointment to joy, and I know it is something she'll remember for the rest of her life."